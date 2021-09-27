Cobra Kai: Season Four Premiere Date and Teaser Released by Netflix (Watch)

Cobra Kai finally has a premiere date for its fourth season. The new episodes of the drama series will arrive on New Year’s Eve, December 31st.

Starring Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni Decenzo, and Martin Kove, the Netflix series is a continuation of the Karate Kid film franchise. Cobra Kai has already been renewed for a fifth season.

Season four will see Daniel and Johnny team up as they battle John Kreese (Kove). Check out the teaser for Cobra Kai season four below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Cobra Kai? Do you plan to watch season four on Netflix?