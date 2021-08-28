Cobra Kai: Season Five; Netflix Series Renewed Ahead of Fourth Season Premiere (Watch)

Cobra Kai is not ending its training anytime soon. Netflix has renewed the series for a fifth season ahead of its fourth season premiere set for December.

The series is a continuation of the popular 1980s Karate Kid franchise with Ralph Macchio returning as Daniel LaRusso. The first three seasons of the series has Daniel going up against his old foe Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), but the end of season three had them joining forces to go up against a bigger foe – John Kreese.

Netflix revealed more about Cobra Kai in a press release.

“Netflix has renewed Cobra Kai, the series continuation of the iconic The Karate Kid film franchise, for a fifth season with production set to start in Atlanta this fall. Produced by Sony Pictures Television, Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka also serve as executive producers. The first three seasons of Sony Pictures Television’s Cobra Kai are now streaming with Season 4 premiering in December 2021. COBRA KAI takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka).”

Check out the renewal announcement for the series below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Cobra Kai on Netflix? Do you plan to watch the next two seasons of the series when they arrive?