Disenchantment: Season Five; Netflix Releases Trailer and Final Season Premiere Date (Watch)

Disenchantment is returning soon for its third and final season. Netflix announced the premiere date of part 5 of the series with the release of a trailer. The ten new episodes will arrive on September 14th.

Featuring the voices of Abbi Jacobson, Eric Andre, Nat Faxon, John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, David Herman, Matt Berry, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding, Richard Ayoade, and Lucy Montgomery, the animated series from Matt Groening (The Simpsons) follows Queen Bean (Jacobson) on her adventures in Dreamland.

Netflix revealed the following about the upcoming season:

“It all endeth here. The misadventures of hard-hitting, hard-drinking Queen Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo and her personal demon Luci culminate in an epic battle for Dreamland in the fifth and final installment of Matt Groening’s comedy fantasy series Disenchantment. To save Dreamland from Queen Dagmar’s wicked rule, Bean must vanquish her mother and outrun a prophecy that foretells she will kill someone she loves. The stakes are as high as ever as our heroes face Satan, a headless corpse, an evil stientist and most terrifying of all- their true destiny. The series features the voice talents of Abbi Jacobson (“Bean”), Eric Andre (“Luci”) and Nat Faxon (“Elfo”) along with John DiMaggio, Tress MacNeille, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Noel Fielding, Meredith Hagner, David Herman, Sharon Horgan, Maurice LaMarche, Lucy Montgomery and Billy West.”

The trailer for Disenchantment Part 5 is below.

What do you think? Are you sad to see this animated series end?