From: EPIX Teases New Sci-Fi Horror Series from John Griffin (Watch)

From is headed to EPIX and a teaser has now been released for the new horror series from John Griffin. Harold Perrineau, Eion Bailey, Catalina Sandino, Moreno Shaun, Majumder Avery Konrad, Hannah Cheramy, Ricky He, Simon Webster, Chloe Van Landschoot, and Pegah Ghafoori star in the series which will arrive in February.

EPIX revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Just in time for Halloween, EPIX® releases the first look teaser trailer for their contemporary sci-fi horror series, From, and announces a February 20, 2022 premiere date. Created and executive produced by John Griffin (Crater), directed and executive produced by Jack Bender (Lost, Game of Thrones, Mr. Mercedes), and showrun and executive produced by Jeff Pinkner (Fringe, Alias, Lost), From features a stellar ensemble cast lead by Harold Perrineau (Lost). The series unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town in middle America that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest – including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down.

From is a co-production between EPIX Studios and MGM International Television Productions, and is produced by Midnight Radio and AGBO. Production wrapped earlier this month in Halifax, NS. The series will be distributed by Netflix outside of the U.S.

Executive producer Jack Bender directed the first four episodes. Alongside Griffin, Bender and Pinkner as executive producers are Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec and Scott Rosenberg for Midnight Radio, and Anthony and Joe Russo and Mike Larocca for AGBO. Midnight Radio’s Adrienne Erickson will serve as co-executive producer.

Cast includes:

HAROLD PERRINEAU (Lost, Oz) – “Boyd Stevens”

Boyd Stevens is the sheriff whose Draconian rules have held the fragile town together, even as he searches for a way to escape this seemingly inescapable nightmare.

CATALINA SANDINO MORENO (Maria Full of Grace, The Affair) – “Tabitha Matthews”

Tabitha Matthews, struggling in the aftermath of tragedy, suddenly finds herself and her family trapped in the town.

EION BAILEY (Band of Brothers, Once Upon a Time) – “Jim Matthews”

Jim Matthews, along with his wife, Tabitha, struggles to find a way to keep his children safe and come to terms with this new reality even as they desperately search for a way back home.

HANNAH CHERAMY – “Julie”

Julie is the daughter of Jim and Tabitha Matthews (Eion Bailey, Catalina Sandino Moreno). She’s in the throes of adolescence, still reeling from a family tragedy and now stuck in this terrifying new town – though, unexpectedly, her arrival here may be the best thing that’s ever happened to her.

SIMON WEBSTER – “Ethan”

Ethan is the younger brother of Julie Matthews, and the son of Jim and Tabitha. Ethan is routinely taunted by his big sister, who takes his gentle spirit for weakness. After a car crash leaves his family stuck in town, a gravely injured Ethan begins to feel changed by his surroundings.

RICKY HE (The Good Doctor) – “Kenny”

Kenny is Sheriff Boyd’s deputy, a first-generation immigrant trapped in this town with his parents. With his dad suffering from dementia and Kenny routinely getting called upon to help Boyd deal with some fresh catastrophe, Kenny is doing his best to rise to the occasion.

CHLOE VAN LANDSCHOOT – “Kristi”

Kristi was trapped in town during her 3rd year of med school and has assumed the role of town medic. She’s frequently called upon to handle problems that would rattle the nerves of the most veteran doctor.

SHAUN MAJUMDER – “Father Khatri”

Father Khatri cares for the spirits of the townsfolk. He’s strong, compassionate, and believes there are more important matters than just surviving this town — people must remember what they are surviving for. There is also more to Father Khatri than first meets the eye.

CORTEON MOORE (Utopia Falls) – “Ellis”

Ellis is the estranged son of Sheriff Boyd and a resident of Colony House. He is a handsome young philosopher with the soul of an artist and a deep well of unresolved trauma and rage. Only time will tell if the broken relationship between Ellis and his father can ever be healed.

PEGAH GHAFOORI – “Fatima”

Fatima is a resident of Colony House and an Iranian immigrant to the US. Even here in this town she focuses on the good, like the fact that she never would have met Ellis, the love of her life, if not for this terrible place.

DAVID ALPAY (Castle Rock) – “Jade”

Jade is abrash, entitled tech hot shot, who just sold his company for hundreds of millions of dollars. What was meant to be an extravagant weekend celebration for Jade instead turns to horror when he finds himself trapped in a nightmarish town with seemingly no way out.

ELIZABETH SAUNDERS (Clarice) – “Donna”

Donna is the earthy, strong leader of Colony House -the town’s separatist faction. She is at once a caring, nurturing den mother to all of those at Colony House, and an unyielding, unforgiving force of nature that stands between Colony House and any who would threaten their way of life.

ELIZABETH MOY – “Tain-Chen”

Tain-Chen is Kenny’s mother and operates the town diner and supply depot. Her gentle but firm spirit may be necessary to keep the peace as unexpected events cause the residents of this nightmare town to start to fraction.

AVERY KONRAD – “Sara”

Sara is a true wildcard among the town’s residents: some think her mind was simply fractured by the nightmare of the town; others wonder if, in her madness, Sara is closer to the secrets of this place than anyone else.”