Genera+ion: HBO Max Previews Dramedy Series’ Return (Watch)

Genera+ion is returning for the second half of its first season next month. HBO Max has released a preview teasing the return of the dramedy which stars Nathanya Alexander, Chloe East, Nava Mau, Lukita Maxwell, Haley Sanchez, Uly Schlesinger, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, and Chase Sui Wonders with Justice Smith and Martha Plimpton.

HBO Max revealed more about the return of Genera+ion in a press release.

“On THURSDAY, JUNE 17, the Max Original dramedy GENERA+ION returns to HBO Max with three new episodes. The series continues with two episodes on June 24, two episodes on July 1 and one episode on July 8. These eight new episodes complete the sixteen-episode first season. GENERA+ION is a dark yet playful half-hour series following a diverse group of high school students whose exploration of modern sexuality (devices and all) tests deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love and the nature of family in their conservative community.”

Check out the trailer for the return of Genera+ion below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this new HBO Max dramedy? Do you plan to watch the second half of season one next month?