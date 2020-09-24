Helstrom: Hulu Releases Premiere Date for Marvel Sci-Fi Horror Series (Video)

“I’ve never experienced anything like it.” Hulu just released the premiere date and a new trailer for their upcoming TV show, Marvel’s Helstrom.

The horror series “follows Daimon (Tom Austen) and Ana Helstrom (Sydney Lemmon), and their complicated dynamic, as they track down the worst of humanity – each with their own attitude and skills.” The cast also includes Elizabeth Marvel, Robert Wisdom, Ariana Guerra, June Carryl and Alain Uy.

Marvel’s Helstrom debuts on Huluon October 16th.

Take a sneak peek and read more info below:

Synopsis: As the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer, Helstrom follows Daimon (Tom Austen) and Ana Helstrom (Sydney Lemmon), and their complicated dynamic, as they track down the worst of humanity – each with their own attitude and skills. Cast: Tom Austen, Sydney Lemmon, Elizabeth Marvel, Robert Wisdom, Ariana Guerra, June Carryl and Alain Uy. Crew: Created for television and executive produced by Paul Zbyszewski along with Karim Zreik and Jeph Loeb. Helstrom is co-produced by Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios, part of Disney Television Studios.

