In Treatment: Season Four; HBO Sets Series’ Return Date with Uzo Aduba (Video)

In Treatment is returning soon to HBO. The fourth season will relaunch the series with Uzo Aduba playing the therapist at the center of the series. Viewers will see 24 episodes air on Sunday and Monday nights with two episodes airing each night. The fourth season will premiere on May 23th.

HBO revealed more about the return of In Treatment in a press release.

“The Emmy®-winning drama series IN TREATMENT will return for its fourth season SUNDAY, MAY 23 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT). Emmy® winner Uzo Aduba (Mrs. America, Orange is the New Black) will play the lead role of the therapist at the center of the season, as the observant, empathetic Dr. Brooke Taylor. The 24-episode season will air on HBO with two back-to-back, half-hour episodes each Sunday and Monday night. The series will also be available to stream on HBO Max. The reimagining of the series is set in present-day Los Angeles and brings a diverse trio of patients in session with Brooke to help navigate a variety of modern concerns. Issues such as the global pandemic and recent major social and cultural shifts are a backdrop to the work Brooke will undertake – all while she deals with complications in her own personal life. IN TREATMENT also stars Anthony Ramos (In the Heights) as Eladio, who works as a home health aide for a wealthy family’s adult son; Liza Colón-Zayas (David Makes Man) as Rita, Brooke’s longtime confidante and friend who supports Brooke as she contends with her own demons after a life-altering loss; John Benjamin Hickey (Jessica Jones) as Colin, a charming millionaire beach bum turned white-collar criminal reckoning with all the ways his life has changed following his recent release from prison; Quintessa Swindell (Euphoria) as Laila, Brooke’s distrustful, teenage client, struggling to carve out her own identity separate from her family’s overbearing expectations; and Joel Kinnaman (For All Mankind) as Adam, Brooke’s long-time on-again, off-again boyfriend who has resurfaced to create further complexity for her. IN TREATMENT originally debuted on HBO in 2008, starring Gabriel Byrne and Dianne Wiest. The Emmy®-winning series also garnered Peabody and AFI Awards wins.”

Check out a teaser for In Treatment season four below.

