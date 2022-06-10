Inside Job: Season Two; Netflix Renews Adult Animated Comedy Series About Conspiracies (Watch)

Inside Job has been renewed for a second season by Netflix. The adult animated series about conspiracies features the voices of Lizzy Caplan, Christian Slater, Clark Duke, Andrew Daly, Bobby Lee, John DiMaggio, Tisha Campbell, and Brett Gelman.

Netflix released a preview of the upcoming season with the following:

“Inside Job: This is no conspiracy theory! The animated series from creator Shion Takeuchi is coming back for more. Celebrate with a sneak peek at the cold open for Part 2.”

More was also previously about the plot of the series:

“Inside Job is an adult animated comedy about the shadow government– and the dysfunctional team whose daily grind is committing the world’s conspiracies. From convoluted coverups to secret societies to masked orgy etiquette, navigating office culture at Cognito Inc. can be tricky, especially for anti-social tech genius Reagan Ridley. Even in a workplace filled with reptilian shapeshifters and psychic mushrooms, she’s seen as the odd one out for believing the world could be a better place. Reagan thinks she can make a difference, if only she could manage her unhinged, manifesto-writing father, her irresponsible coworkers, and finally snag the promotion she’s been dreaming about.”

Check out the preview for Inside Job season two below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Netflix series? Are you planning to watch season two?