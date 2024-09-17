Menu

Monday TV Ratings: Celebrity Family Feud, All American Homecoming, American Ninja Warrior, 9-1-1: Lone Star, NCIS

Published:

Celebrity Family Feud TV show on ABC: canceled or renewed?

(Disney/Eric McCandless)

Monday, September 16, 2024 ratingsNew episodes: Celebrity Family Feud, and All American: Homecoming Specials: TMZ Investigates: Matthew Perry & the Secret Celebrity Drug Ring.  Reruns: 9-1-1: Lone Star, Celebrity Family Feud, Police 24/7, American Ninja Warrior, The Wall, NCIS, and NCIS: Sydney.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



