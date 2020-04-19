Network: FX on Hulu

Episodes: Nine (hour)

Seasons: One

TV show dates: April 15, 2020 — present

Series status: Ending

Performers include: Cate Blanchett, Rose Byrne, Uzo Aduba, Elizabeth Banks, Kayli Carter, Ari Graynor, Melanie Lynskey, Margo Martindale, John Slattery, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tracey Ullman, and Sarah Paulson.

TV show description:

A historical drama series, the Mrs. America TV show tells the story of the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) and the unexpected backlash that was led by a conservative woman named Phyllis Schlafly (Blanchett), aka “the sweetheart of the silent majority.”

The story is told through the eyes of the women of the era – both Schlafly and second-wave feminists like Gloria Steinem (Byrne), Betty Friedan (Ullman), Shirley Chisholm (Aduba), Bella Abzug (Martindale), and Jill Ruckelshaus (Banks).

The series explores how one of the toughest battlegrounds in the culture wars of the 1970s helped give rise to the Moral Majority and forever shifted the political landscape.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD





