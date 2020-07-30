Our Cartoon President: Season Three; Political Satire Series Returning to Showtime (Video)

“Every man for himself.” Showtime just announced season three of Our Cartoon President will return with new episodes in September.

The animated parody centers on a fictionalized version of Donald Trump (Jeff Bergman) as he goes about his days at the White House and beyond. The voice cast also includes James Adomian, Paul Christie, Zach Cherry, Brett Davis, Anna Eilinsfeld, R.J. Fried, Molly Gordon, Gabe Gundacker, James Monroe Iglehart, Mike Leech, Cody Lindquist, Emily Lynne, Griffin Newman, John Viener, Amanda Philipson, Matthrew Piazzi, Jim Santangeli, Zach Smilovitz, Thomas Whittington, William Sadler, and Stephen Colbert.

Season three of Our Cartoon President returns to Showtime with new episodes on September 13th at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT.

NEW YORK – July 29, 2020 – The SHOWTIME animated series OUR CARTOON PRESIDENT will continue its third season on Sunday, September 13 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT. Executive produced by multiple Emmy(R) winner Stephen Colbert, showrunner R.J. Fried and Late Show executive producer Chris Licht, OUR CARTOON PRESIDENT sets its sights on the most consequential election in history to determine who will be the next Cartoon President. Can Cartoon Joe Biden overcome his frequent gaffes and basement isolation to unseat Cartoon President Trump, who’s struggling to win re-election? Season three ended in March of this year with nine episodes and will conclude with the final nine half-hour episodes tied to the 2020 Presidential election. Joining the cartoon universe will be Cartoons Dr. Jill Biden, Hunter Biden, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Biden’s soon-be-announced running mate. Also among the D.C. insiders will be Cartoons Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Kayleigh McEnany, OAN’s Chanel Rion and Anthony Weiner. All three high-stakes presidential debates will be covered in topical cold opens that will be written, animated and broadcast in a matter of hours. Among the talent behind the scenes will be Colbert, Tim Robinson, Emily Lynne, James Adomian, Jen Spyra, Gabriel Gundacker, William Sadler, Iman Crosson, Matt Rogers, Anna Drezen, Griffin Newman and Jeff Bergman. This season will also feature other Cartoon players: Don Jr. and Eric Trump teaming with Elon Musk and MyPillow’s Mike Lindell to invent a coronavirus cure, Susan Collins escaping with Brett Kavanaugh to Maine to avoid answering whether she’ll vote for Trump and CNN’s Chris Cuomo fighting to be a serious journalist to the chagrin of his older brother, Gov. Andrew Cuomo. OUR CARTOON PRESIDENT is produced by CBS Television Studios. Tim Luecke serves as lead animator and co-executive producer. Matt Lappin serves as consulting producer. To learn more about OUR CARTOON PRESIDENT, follow @CartoonPres on Twitter and Facebook and join the conversation using #CartoonPresident.”

