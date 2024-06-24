Outrageous Love with NeNe Leakes, Parents Gone Wild: Lifetime Announces New Unscripted Series Premieres

Lifetime is expanding its unscripted lineup this summer with two new series – Outrageous Love with NeNe Leakes and Parents Gone Wild. Both will join Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up on Monday, July 1st.

The new shows are clip shows that show viewers hilarious moments caught on film. Lifetime released a press release with more about the new shows.

“Get ready to laugh out loud this summer on Lifetime with two new caught-on-video clip series that explore two facets of everyday life – love and parenting. Debuting July 1st at 10p/9c with back-to-back half-hour episodes, Outrageous Love with NeNe Leakes (The Real Housewives of Atlanta) highlights the ups and downs of couples’ love lives complete with hilarious commentary and personal anecdotes of NeNe’s own love life. Then at 11p/9c, Parents Gone Wild will premiere, showcasing the rollercoaster ride of emotions that come with parenting. The two shows debut after new episodes of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up which airs at 9p/8c. OUTRAGEOUS LOVE WITH NENE LEAKES PREMIERES JULY 1 AT 10p/9c Outrageous Love with NeNe Leakes captures the trials, triumphs, and tribulations of real couples. The new series showcases wild clips of real people caught up in love as NeNe reacts and gives her personal insight alongside the action. Outrageous Love with NeNe Leakes is produced by Anomaly Entertainment for Lifetime. NeNe Leakes, Matthew Kelly, Michael Sorensen, and Karen Infantino serve as executive producers. Amy Savitsky and Nicole Vogel executive produce for Lifetime. PARENTS GONE WILD DEBUTS JULY 1 AT 11p/10c Parents Gone Wild depicts parenthood in all its messy glory – it can be exhausting, rewarding, exasperating, and laugh-out-loud funny. These raw, real, and relatable moments are captured by the moms, dads and even kids in their own personal videos, providing an intimate glimpse into the world of parenting like never before. Parents Gone Wild is produced by Glass Entertainment and Crybaby Media for Lifetime and executive produced by Nancy Glass, Matt Carter and Mark Powell for Glass and Danny Passman for Crybaby. Amy Savitsky and Nicole Vogel executive produce for Lifetime.”

