Pause with Sam Jay: Season Two of Late Night Series Coming to HBO This Month (Watch)

Late-night series Pause with Sam Jay is returning for its second season on HBO later this month. Viewers will see comedian Sam Jay discuss topics, conduct interviews, and show comedy sketches and animation on various topics on each of the eight episodes.

HBO revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“Writers Guild Award-nominated late-night talk series PAUSE with Sam Jay returns for its second season FRIDAY, MAY 20 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT). The eight-episode season will debut on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max. · Logline: Emmy(R)-nominated stand-up comedian Sam Jay returns with her personal take on a variety of topics in a half-hour late-night talk series where conversations are further expanded with additional interviews, sketches, and animation. · PAUSE with Sam Jay received a nomination for Comedy/Variety Sketch Series from the Writers Guild Awards in 2022. · Created by Sam Jay (Sam Jay: 3 in the Morning, Bust Down) and Prentice Penny (HBO’s “Insecure”, “Uncorked”), each week Sam hosts a party at her apartment, where she and her guests explore current topics. In an era of discord, Sam sets out to listen, learn, and ask questions to those with different perspectives.”

Check out a trailer for the Pause with Sam Jay season two below.

