Q-Force: Netflix Previews Animated LGBTQ Spy Series (Watch)

Q-Force is coming soon to Netflix. The streaming service has released a preview for the new animated series and announced a premiere date of September 2nd.

Sean Hayes, Gary Cole, David Harbour, Patti Harrison, Laurie Metcalf, Matt Rogers, Wanda Sykes, and Gabe Liedman star in the 10 episode series which follows a gay superhero and his squad as they fight to prove themselves and save the residents of West Hollywood.

Netflix revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Steve Maryweather, AKA Agent Mary, was once the Golden Boy of the American Intelligence Agency (AIA), until he came out as gay. Unable to fire him, the Agency sent him off to West Hollywood, to disappear into obscurity. Instead, he assembled a misfit squad of LGBTQ+ geniuses. Joining forces with the expert mechanic Deb, master of drag and disguise Twink, and hacker Stat, together they’re Q-Force. But, after a decade of waiting for their first official mission from The AIA, Mary becomes hell-bent on proving himself to the Agency that turned its back on him, and decides to go rogue with Q-Force. After finding their own case, and solving it on their own terms, they get the reluctant approval of The AIA, and are officially upgraded to Active Secret Agents in the field. But, that approval comes with one major caveat– they must put up with a new member of the squad: straight-guy Agent Buck.”

Check out the trailer for Q-Force below.

