Revival: Syfy Unveils Premiere Date and Trailer for New Supernatural Series

Revival has its premiere date. The new supernatural drama will arrive on Syfy next month, and the network has released a trailer teasing the new series.

Melanie Scrofano, Romy Weltman, David James Elliott, and Andy McQueen star in the series, which follows the events in a small town after the dead come back to life. Steven Ogg, Phil Brooks (CM Punk), Gia Sandhu, Katherine King So, Maia Jae, Nathan Dales, Mark Little, Glen Gould, Lara Jean Chorostecki, and Conrad Coates also appear in the series.

Syfy shared the following about the series from Aaron B. Koontz and Luke Boyce:

“On one miraculous day in rural Wisconsin, the recently deceased suddenly rise from their graves. But this is no zombie story as the “revived” appear and act just like they once were. When local Officer and single mother Dana Cypress is unexpectedly thrown into the center of a brutal murder mystery of her own, she’s left to make sense of the chaos amidst a town gripped by fear and confusion where everyone, alive or undead, is a suspect.”

The trailer for Revival is below. The series premieres on June 12th.

