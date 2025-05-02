Elsbeth: Season Two; CBS Cast Member Departing as Series Regular

Elsbeth is losing a regular cast member as season two nears its end. According to Deadline, Carra Patterson will no longer be a series regular, but she is not leaving the series entirely. She will appear as a guest star indefinitely.

Carrie Preston, Wendell Pierce, and Carra Patterson are stars in the CBS series, which follows Elsbeth after she moves to New York City to tackle an investigative role.

Patterson said the following about her character’s exit:

“My character, Kaya Blanke, is embarking on a new adventure as the story continues to unfold, and I am excited to do the same. But we will see Kaya again – fans will find out what she’s been up to in her new role as ‘Detective’ next season when I come back to guest star and play with Carrie and Wendell. I am beyond grateful to the cast, crew, and producers, and of course, the fans, for all the love and support.”

Elsbeth airs on Thursday nights on CBS and will return for season three next fall.

What do you think? Are you surprised by Patterson’s demotion on the CBS series?