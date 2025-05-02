Hawkeye: Season Two; Jeremy Renner on the Disney+ Series Cancellation

Fans of Hawkeye have been waiting for a second season of the Marvel television series since the first season aired in December 2021, but as time passes, a second season seems less likely.

Brad Winderbaum did mention the possibility of a second season of Hawkeye earlier this year, but now the star of the series, Jeremy Renner, has spoken about the series and its return chances.

He said the following, according to Deadline:

“They asked me to do Season 2, and they offered me half the money. I’m like, ‘Well, it’s going to take me twice the amount of work for half the amount of money, and eight months of my time, essentially, to do it for half the amount.’ I’m like, ‘I’m sorry. Why did you think I’m only half the Jeremy because I got ran over? Maybe that’s why you want to pay me half of what I made on the first season?’ This is not Marvel. This isn’t not really Disney, it’s just the penny pinchers — the accountants. So, we didn’t see eye to eye on that, sadly. I still love the character, I’d still love to do it but I had to defend myself.”

Renner and Hailee Steinfeld starred in the Disney+ series, which followed the events of Avengers: Endgame.

What do you think? Would you like to see a second season of Hawkeye?