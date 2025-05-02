Resident Alien: Season Four Premiere Date and Trailer Released, Series Staying on Syfy

Resident Alien has its premiere date. Season four of the science-fiction drama will arrive next month. The series will air on Syfy and USA Network, with new episodes streaming on Peacock the next day. A trailer for the season was also released.

Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler, Judah Prehn, and Elizabeth Bowen star in the series, which follows the life of an alien after he crashes on Earth. Gary Farmer, Gracelyn Awad Rinke, Jenna Lamia, Sarah Podemski, Linda Hamilton, Enver Gjokaj, Terry O’Quinn, Edi Patterson, Jewel Staite, and Stephen Root will also appear in the upcoming season.

Syfy shared the following about season four:

“Based on the Dark Horse comics, “Resident Alien” follows a crash-landed alien named Harry and his life on planet Earth. The fourth season starts with Harry and his baby Bridget stuck in prison on the Grey Moonbase, while a shape-shifting Alien called a Mantid has taken over his body on Earth passing himself off as the real Harry Vanderspeigle. Harry manages to escape the Greys and arrives back on Earth for a showdown with the Mantid Alien but soon finds he may not have what he needs to finish the job. Asta and D’arcy struggle to keep a secret from Ben and Kate, who are both desperate to find answers to what has been happening to them. Sheriff Mike and Deputy Liv attempt to solve some mysterious deaths in Patience that Sheriff Mike is beginning to think aren’t caused by anything human.”

The trailer for season four is below. The series returns on June 6th.

What do you think? Do you enjoy Resident Alien? Do you plan to watch season four?