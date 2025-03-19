Saturday TV Ratings: 48 Hours, Dolly Parton: Here I Am, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, NBA Basketball, NCAA Basketball

Saturday, March 15, 2025 ratings — New Episodes: 48 Hours. Specials: Dolly Parton: Here I Am and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Sports: NBA Countdown, NBA Basketball: Knicks at Warriors, Big East Tournament Postgame, Big East Tournament Championship, and Women’s College Gymnastics: UCLA at Utah. Reruns: 48 Hours and NCIS.

Note: If you do not see the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?