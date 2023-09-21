Slow Horses: Season Three of Gary Oldman Espionage Drama Gets Premiere Date on Apple TV+ (Photos)

Slow Horses has a premiere date for its third season. Apple TV+ announced that the spy drama will arrive in December. The streaming service has renewed the series through season four.

Starring Gary Oldman, the drama is based on the novels written by Mick Herron. The series follows a spy (Oldman, above) who leads a group of disgraced British intelligence agents. Jack Lowden and Kristin Scott Thomas also star in the series.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Apple TV+ today shared a first look of the upcoming third season of its critically acclaimed espionage drama, “Slow Horses,” starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman. Adapted from “Real Tigers,” the third novel in the CWA Gold Dagger Award-winning Mick Herron spy series “Slough House,” the six-episode third season of “Slow Horses” will premiere globally on Friday, December 1 with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday through December 29, on Apple TV+. Winner of Best English-Language Drama Series at the 2022 C21 International Drama Awards, “Slow Horses” is a darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping-ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House. In season three, a romantic liaison in Istanbul threatens to expose a buried MI5 secret in London. When Jackson Lamb and his team of misfits are dragged into the fight, they find themselves caught in a conspiracy that threatens the future not just of Slough House but of MI5 itself. Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but misanthropic leader of the spies, who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes as they frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world. The ensemble cast also includes Academy Award nominee Kristin Scott Thomas, BAFTA Scotland Award winner Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Samuel West, Sophie Okonedo, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan and Academy Award nominee Jonathan Pryce. Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù joins the season three cast as Sean Donovan, the former head of security at the British embassy in Istanbul, along with Katherine Waterston who plays Alison Dunn, an MI5 agent who uncovers a dark secret at the heart of the agency. “Slow Horses” is produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films and adapted for television by Will Smith (“Veep”). Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Douglas Urbanski, Gail Mutrux, Will Smith, Jane Robertson and Graham Yost serve as executive producers on the series. Season three is directed by Saul Metzstein. Since its premiere, “Slow Horses” has received BAFTA Television Award nominations, including Oldman’s first for Best Lead Actor, and co-star Jack Lowden picked up a nomination for Best Supporting Actor. The series has also been recognized with BAFTA nominations for Best Editing: Fiction (Katie Weiland); Best Original Music: Fiction (Daniel Pemberton and Mick Jagger); and, Best Sound: Fiction (Martin Jensen, Joe Beal, Duncan Price, Craig Butters, Sarah Elias and Andrew Sissons). Fans can catch up on the first two season of “Slow Horses,” now streaming globally on Apple TV+. In addition to the upcoming third season, Apple TV+ previously announced a fourth season set to be adapted from the fourth novel, “Spook Street.”

