South Park: Second Pandemic Special Coming to Comedy Central and MTV2 (Video)

by Regina Avalos,

South Park TV show on Comedy Central: (canceled or renewed?)

South Park is coming back to the small screen with a second pandemic-themed episode. The super-sized episode will air next month, and it will focus on the vaccination for the current pandemic. Trey Parker and Matt Stone star in this series as four third-grade boys living in Colorado.

Comedy Central revealed more about the South Park special in a press release. Check that out below.

“Comedy Central today announced a new one-hour special event of the Emmy(R) and Peabody(R) Award-winning series South ParQ. The hour-long supersized episode titled South ParQ Vaccination Special premieres on Wednesday, March 10 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central with two encore airings at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT and 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. The premiere will simulcast on MTV2. The new episode follows cable’s #1 scripted telecast of 2020, South ParQ’s The Pandemic Special, which will be rebroadcasted at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT. Premiering on September 30, 2020, The Pandemic Special was the highest rated episode in 7 years with 4.4 million total viewers for the night.

The citizens of South ParQ are clamoring for the COVID-19 vaccine. A hilarious new militant group tries to stop the boys from getting their teacher vaccinated.”

Check out a preview for the South ParQ pandemic special below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the South Park TV series on Comedy Central? Will you watch the new special next month?


