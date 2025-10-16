St. Denis Medical: Season Two; NBC Releases Trailer & Key Art for Return of Comedy Series

St. Denis Medical returns next month with its second season, and NBC has released a new trailer and key art for the series.

Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier, Allison Tolman, Josh Lawson, Kahyun Kim, Mekki Leeper, and Kaliko Kauahi star in the series, which is a mockumentary following the staff of St. Denis Medical Centre.

NBC shared the following about the upcoming season:

“St. Denis Medical is a mockumentary about an underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital where the dedicated doctors and nurses try their best to treat patients while maintaining their own sanity. In season two, after receiving a large private donation, hospital administrator Joyce bites off more than she can chew, while her employees navigate staff shortages, office conflicts, and their own personal lives.”

St. Denis Medical returns on November 3rd. The trailer and key art for season two are below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this NBC comedy? Do you plan to watch season two?