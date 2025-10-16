Menu

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Deathwatch: Season Two Renewal Confirmed for Netflix Series Based on Video Game

by Regina Avalos,

Get ready for more spy action from the world of Splinter Cell. Netflix has renewed Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Deathwatch for a second season. The first season premiered on the streaming service earlier this week.

Liev Schreiber and Kirby Howell-Baptiste star in this animated series, which follows Sam Fisher on his missions.  Netflix shared the following about the series:

In this first-ever adaptation of the acclaimed stealth video game franchise Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell, legendary agent Sam Fisher is drawn back into the field when a wounded young operative seeks out his help. Produced by Ubisoft, in partnership with Derek Kolstad (John Wick), Sun Creature and Fost.

The poster announcing the renewal is below.

What do you think? Have you watched this Netflix series? Do you plan to watch season two?


