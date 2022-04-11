Star Trek: Lower Decks: Season Three Art and Teaser Released by Paramount+ (Watch)

Star Trek: Lower Decks is returning for a third season, and a new teaser trailer and poster have been released. Featuring the voices of Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O’Connell, Fred Tatasciore, and Gillian Vigman, the animated sci-fi comedy series follows the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos.

Paramount+ revealed more about the return of Lower Decks in a press release.

“Paramount+ today released the teaser trailer for the upcoming third season of its hit original half-hour animated comedy series STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS. The season three teaser trailer and new teaser art were revealed during the STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS panel at Star Trek: Mission Chicago. Season three will be available to stream later this year, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. Developed by Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites), season three of STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS challenges the U.S.S. Cerritos ensigns in (hilarious) ways they could never imagine, starting with a shocking resolution for season two’s epic cliffhanger finale. The Starfleet crew residing in the “lower decks” of the U.S.S. Cerritos includes Ensign Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome; Ensign Brad Boimler, voiced by Jack Quaid; Ensign Tendi, voiced by Noël Wells; and Ensign Rutherford, voiced by Eugene Cordero. The Starfleet characters that comprise the U.S.S. Cerritos’ bridge crew include Captain Carol Freeman, voiced by Dawnn Lewis; Commander Jack Ransom, voiced by Jerry O’Connell; and Doctor T’Ana, voiced by Gillian Vigman. The series is produced by CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios’ animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout’s Alex Kurtzman, Roddenberry Entertainment’s Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth, Katie Krentz (219 Productions), and Heather Kadin serve as executive producers alongside creator and showrunner Mike McMahan. Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout), who brought McMahan to the project, also serves as an executive producer. Titmouse (“Big Mouth”), the Emmy Award-winning independent animation production company, serves as the animation studio for the series. STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Latin America and is distributed concurrently by Paramount Global Content Distribution on Amazon Prime Video in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Japan, India and more. In Canada, the project airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave. In celebration of First Contact Day, which was on April 5th, Paramount+ and CBS will jointly donate $1 for every Tweet (one per handle) sent that uses the hashtag #StarTrekUnitedGives through Sunday, April 10. Donations will go toward charities that support LGBTQ+ equality, veterans and humanitarian aid. Visit StarTrek.com/StarTrekUnitedGives for more info and terms.”

Check out the new trailer and poster for Star Trek: Lower Decks season three below.

