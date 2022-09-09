Star Trek: Picard: Season Three; Paramount+ Teases Final Season Premiere (Watch)

Star Trek: Picard is returning to Paramount+ this February, and the streaming service has released a new teaser for the third and final season of the sci-fi series. Season three will feature the return of several stars of Star Trek: The Next Generation – LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, and Brent Spiner. Sir Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Orla Brady, Isa Briones, and Santiago Cabrera star in the series which follows the life of Jean Luc Picard.

Paramount+ revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“Paramount+ today unveiled a new teaser for the third and final season of the hit original series STAR TREK: PICARD, featuring a first look at the new starship, the U.S.S. Titan. The teaser was introduced by series star Patrick Stewart on-stage during today’s global live-streamed “Star Trek Day” celebration. In addition, it was announced that season three will debut on Thurs., Feb. 16, 2023, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. Following its premiere, new episodes of the 10-episode long final season will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays.

The STAR TREK: PICARD conversation at today’s “Star Trek Day” celebration featured series stars Patrick Stewart, Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd. The “Star Trek Day” celebration is available for fans to live-stream worldwide for free at StarTrek.com/Day and on YouTube (Paramount+ and Star Trek Official pages), Facebook (@StarTrek), Twitter (@StarTrekonPPlus) and TikTok (@ParamountPlus). It is available to stream for free in the U.S. only on Paramount+’s Twitch page. After the initial airing, the conversation portions of the event will be available on-demand on Paramount+.

STAR TREK: PICARD features Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” and follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd star alongside Patrick Stewart in the third and final season of the hit Paramount+ original series.

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For season three, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers. Terry Matalas serves as showrunner for season three.

Seasons one and two of STAR TREK: PICARD are currently streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.

STAR TREK: PICARD streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and is distributed concurrently by Paramount Global Content Distribution on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories and in Canada, it airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.”

Check out the trailer for Star Trek: Picard season three below.