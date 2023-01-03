Switch: Game Show Network Previews New Series Hosted by Jeff Hephner (Watch)

Switch is coming soon to Game Show Network! The network has released a preview for the new game show hosted by Jeff Hephner. In the series, viewers will see five contestants answer trivia questions until the end, where one person is in the number one spot.

GSN revealed more about the series in a press release.

“SWITCH will premiere on Monday, January 30 at 7 p.m. ET on Game Show Network and air weekdays. ABOUT SWITCH In SWITCH, five players begin the game by taking positions behind large numbers from 1 to 5. After a trivia question is asked, players with correct answers move towards the number 1 spot, and players with incorrect answers move towards the number 5 spot. The goal of the game is to finish the third round of questions in the number 1 position, thus winning the game and earning the right to play the bonus round for $10,000. ABOUT JEFF HEPHNER Recognized for starring opposite Jennifer Garner in the film “Peppermint” and his action-packed roles in “For All Mankind” and “Power Book II: Ghost”, Hephner is also known for roles in both “Chicago Med” and “Chicago Fire,” from the popular Chicago franchise and Hallmark Hall of Fame’s “Love Takes Flight”. Hephner can be seen next in Christopher Nolan’s epic project “Oppenheimer”.”

Check out the teaser for Switch below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Switch on Game Show Network?