The Capture: Season Two; Peacock Teases Return of British Thriller Series (Watch)

The Capture is returning soon to Peacock. The streaming service released a trailer teasing the return of the British thriller. Holliday Grainger stars in the series which follows the investigation into the unjust arrest of a man.

Peacock revealed more about the upcoming season in a press release.

“New Season of The Capture is streaming November 3 on Peacock, plus catch up on Season 1 streaming now. Synopsis: Series two of The Capture will again question if we can really believe what we see. Britain is under siege: hacked news feeds, manipulated media, and interference in politics. Entrenched in the UK’s own ‘Correction’ unit, DCI Rachel Carey finds herself in the middle of a new conspiracy – with a new target. But how can she solve this case when she can’t even trust her closest colleagues? Escalating from the CCTV thriller of series one, the six-part run features ‘invisible’ assassins, the terrifying rise of deepfake technology, the ever-growing tension between government and Big Tech, and corruption at the heart of the British media.”

