The Man Who Fell to Earth: Season Two? HBO Series EP and Star on Series’ Possible Future

The Man Who Fell to Earth ended over the weekend, and fans are wondering if there is a second season coming to HBO at some point in the future. Alex Kurtzman is behind the series, which stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Naomie Harris, Jimmi Simpson, Rob Delaney, Sonya Cassidy, Joana Ribeiro, Annelle Olaleye, Kate Mulgrew, Clarke Peters, and Bill Nighy. The series is a reimagining of the David Bowie film with Ejiofor in the role played by Bowie.

Is there a second season in the works? Per Deadline, Kurtzman said the following about the Showtime series:

“You know, I think that I never like to count my chickens, and honestly, I feel like I want to approach every season of every show in some ways as if it were the last season because I think that the audience needs to feel like the journey that they just spent eight to 10 to 12 episodes on is fulfilling in and of itself. I think halfway through the first season, it became clear we wanted a second season. Obviously, the finale sets up a lot of things. Are the aliens coming back? What is that going to look like? If Season 1 was an immigration metaphor, forget about Season 2 when they all show up. That feels like a really compelling area of attack.”

As for Ejiofor, he also spoke about a potential return of The Man Who Fell to Earth:

“I would say from my perspective, there was something very whole about it and that was what was immediately exciting. That there was a completeness to it. You know, it wasn’t the sort of structure where you kind of had all of these questions at the end and all sort of held on a cliffhanger and you don’t feel satisfied by the conclusion of it. It felt like as a performer, as an actor and also reading the script, it felt like everything had been answered in an essential way, and it also left room as well. I mean, a very exciting room for the development of the story if it went that way.”

What do you think? Do you want a season two of The Man Who Fell to Earth?