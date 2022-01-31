The Masked Singer: Season Seven Characters Teased by FOX (Watch)

The Masked Singer is ready to launch season seven, and viewers are being given their first look at the characters they will see on the FOX series.

Per Variety, viewers saw six of the contestants. Those contestants and others not shown will be featured in three groups – the Good, the Bad, and the Cuddly. The series returns on March 9th, and more details about those characters will be revealed during the premiere.

Check out the preview for The Masked Singer season seven below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of The Masked Singer on FOX?