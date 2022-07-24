Transformers: EarthSpark: Paramount+ Reveals Cast for New Series (Watch)

Transformers: EarthSpark has its voice cast. Paramount+ revealed the 11 actors who voice the characters in the new animated series. A teaser trailer has also been released.

Starring Danny Pudi, Alan Tudyk, Kathreen Khavari, Zeno Anderson, Sydney Mikayla, Zion Broadnax, Benny Latham, Jon Jon Briones, Rory McCann, Cissy Jones, and Diedrich Bader, the series will introduce “a new generation of Transformers robots–the first Transformers robots to be born on Earth–and together with the human family who welcomes them in and cares for them, they’ll redefine what it means to be a family.”

The new animated series will arrive on Paramount+ in November, per Deadline. Check out the teaser trailer for Transformers: EarthSpark below.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new Transformers animated series on Paramount+ this fall?