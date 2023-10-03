Wolf Like Me: Season Two Trailer Released for Peacock Supernatural Dramedy Series (Watch)

Wolf Like Me returns for its second season on Peacock later this month, and the streaming service has released a new trailer teasing what is ahead for Mary and Gary. Abe Forsythe is the romantic dramedy’s creator, writer, and director.

Starring Isla Fisher (above), Josh Gad, Ariel Donoghue, Edgar Ramirez, Emma Lung, Anthony Taufa, and Honour Latukefu, the seven-episode second season will follow the pair as they move forward with their new relationship.

Peacock revealed the following about the plot of season two:

In the second season of Wolf Like Me, Mary (Isla Fisher) and Gary (Josh Gad) leap into the next phase of their relationship, facing their biggest challenge yet: pregnancy. As much as the two try to have a “normal” pregnancy, it seems impossible with so many questions looming over them. Will their child be a human or a wolf? Just how long can they keep things secret from the rest of their family? Will what happened in the outback come back to haunt them? And with Mary’s former professor, Anton (Edgar Ramirez), suddenly in the picture, can their relationship withstand newly unearthed secrets from Mary’s past?

The new season debuts on October 19th. The trailer for Wolf Like Me season two is below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see new episodes of this Peacock series?