Yellowstone: Season Four; Paramount Network Releases Cast Additions and Teaser (Watch)

Yellowstone is getting ready to return to Paramount Network this fall with new cast additions. Viewers can watch a marathon of episodes this weekend as well. Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Gil Birmingham, and Josh Holloway star in the series which follows the cattle ranching Dutton family.

Paramount Network revealed more about the upcoming fourth season and the marathon in a press release.

“Joining the star-studded cast for season four includes: · JACKI WEAVER (Silver Linings Playbook, Birdbox) will portray Caroline Warner; CEO of Market Equities. · PIPER PERABO (Covert Affairs, Coyote Ugly) will portray Summer Higgins; an outside protestor from Portland who is against the state funded police force that protects industrialized farming and the killing of animals. · KATHRYN KELLY (Nashville, Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings) will portray Emily; a vet tech who soon strikes up a relationship with the new cowboy. · FINN LITTLE (Storm Boy, Angel of Mine) will portray Carter; a young boy reminiscent of a young Rip. Beth decides the ranch is the best place to teach him a lesson on how to be a man. Weaver, Perabo and Kelly will appear in recurring roles with Little signed on as a series regular. Additionally, Will Patton has been upped to series regular. · On Saturday, 7/3, Yellowstone July 4th Every Episode Celebration marathon (season 1) begins at 12pm ET/PT. · On Sunday, 7/4, Yellowstone July 4th Every Episode Celebration marathon (season 2) begins at 12pm ET/PT. · On Monday, 7/5, Yellowstone July 4th Every Episode Celebration marathon (season 3) begins at 12pm ET/PT.

A premiere date for Yellowstone season four will be announced at a later date. Check out a preview for the season below.

