You, Cobra Kai, Heartstopper, The Witcher, Outer Banks, 3 Body Problem: Netflix Teases New and Returning Series (Watch)

Netflix has a lot of new and returning shows hitting the streaming service in the months ahead, and new teasers have been released for all of them. Viewers will soon see new seasons of The Witcher (season 3), Outer Banks (season four), You (season five), Heartstopper (season two), Emily in Paris (season three), Cobra Kai (season six), Love is Blind (season five), and new arrivals 3 Body Problem and One Piece.

These new teasers were released over the weekend at Tudum: A Global Fan Event in Ibirapuera Park in São Paulo, Brazil. The event was hosted by Chase Stokes (Outer Banks), Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never Have I Ever), and Maisa (Back to 15).

Check out the teasers for Netflix’s upcoming programming below.

