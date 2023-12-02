Young Sheldon, Bob ♥ Abishola: Chuck Lorre Addresses Ending CBS Sitcoms

Chuck Lorre’s time on CBS is coming to an end. Young Sheldon (season seven) and Bob ♥ Abishola (season five) are ending on the network with their upcoming seasons.

Starring Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, Emily Osment, and Jim Parsons (as narrator), Young Sheldon is a prequel to The Big Bang Theory. As for Bob ♥ Abishola, Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku star in the series about the pair’s romance.

In a recent interview with THR, Lorre spoke about ending both shows and his future on broadcast television. The two sitcoms are ending for different reasons. For one, it was time to end it; for the other, it was canceled.

Lorre said the following about the two shows ending:

“They’re very different situations. We have reached the time in the cycle of Young Sheldon where Iain Armitage is 14 years old now. He’s pushing 6 feet tall. We’ve told that story, and the remainder of his path leading up to The Big Bang Theory happens at Caltech in California. Following him from 8 to 15 seems like the natural life span of the show. That was a feeling that was shared between myself and Steve Molaro and Steve Holland, who have been instrumental in keeping this thing as extraordinary as it’s been. Bob Hearts Abishola is a different story. There’s so many more stories to tell.… I don’t necessarily feel we were done. But that was not my call.”

As for Lorre’s future in broadcast television, he said the following:

“In the words of Douglas Adams, “Thanks for all the fish.” I think it’s goodbye. I don’t know. I still love the medium, whether it be working in front of an audience or the single-camera approach, I still think it’s a wonderful way to create an ensemble of characters that then you can attach to and care for.”

