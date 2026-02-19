7 Little Johnstons: Season 17 Premiere Date and Trailer Unveiled for TLC Reality Series

Get ready for more of 7 Little Johnstons. Season 17 of the TLC reality series is set to arrive in March, and a trailer teasing what’s next has been released.

TLC shared the following about the upcoming season:

“The Johnston family is back, and this season is all about love, laughter, and one unforgettable trip down the aisle. 7 LITTLE JOHNSTONS returns with a fun-filled, heartfelt new season as the family rallies around Liz and Brice ahead of the first wedding among the Johnston kids. Picking up after the proposal, the season kicks off with Liz and Brice jumping headfirst into wedding planning with the entire family pitching in every step of the way. Along the journey are engagement photos, dress shopping, a bachelorette party, and all the excitement (and chaos) leading up to the big day. From meaningful milestones to plenty of laughter, the upcoming season highlights the joy, love, and adventure that define the Johnston family. The new season of 7 LITTLE JOHNSTONS premieres Tuesday, March 17 at 9pm ET/PT on TLC.”

The trailer for season 17 is below.

