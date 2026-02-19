The Young & the Restless: Shemar Moore and Vivica A. Fox Returning to CBS Soap Opera

Fans of The Young & the Restless have even more big news this season. Two big names from the soap opera’s past are returning to the CBS series later this spring for a multi-episode arc.

According to EW, Shemar Moore and Vivica A. Fox are filming episodes for their return now. Moore has returned a few times since his exit from the daytime soap opera, but this will be Fox’s first return since her exit in 1995.

The pair starred in the soap opera as Malcolm Winters and Dr. Stephanie Simmons, who dated briefly before Simmons ended the relationship when she realized the party boy was not going to settle down.

It was teased that the pair’s return would have “shocking and lasting implications for the residents of Genoa City.”

This isn’t the only big news out of The Young & the Restless in recent weeks. A crossover with Beyond the Gates is also planned for later this year.

What do you think? Are you excited to see these two back in Genoa City?