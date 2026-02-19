The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Season Four Trailer and Poster Released by Hulu

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is returning soon with its fourth season, and viewers are getting a closer look at all the drama to come. Hulu has released a new trailer and poster for the reality series.

Taylor Frankie Paul, Demi Engemann, Jennifer Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Mathews, and Whitney Leavitt star in the reality series, which follows the women behind the #MomTok hashtag. This season will follow the ladies as Taylor takes on The Bachelorette and two ladies head to Dancing with the Stars.

Hulu shared the following about the series’ return:

“The stakes for #MomTok are at an all-time high as their sisterhood faces the forces of their expanding fame. When Taylor is announced as “The Bachelorette,” and Jen and Whitney head to “Dancing with the Stars,” competition creates chaos, temptations arise, and tradition turns upside down. Up against unraveling marriages, personal demons and family secrets – they must choose to lean on each other or face their fates untethered and alone on the world’s stage. Will the women remain loyal to their sisterhood to save it? Or will #MomTok shatter forever?”

The 10-episode fourth season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives arrives on March 12th. The trailer is below.

