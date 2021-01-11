A Teacher: Season Two? Kate Mara on the Future of the Hulu Series

A Teacher wrapped its season on Hulu last month, and the end of the series had fans wondering if they could see a second season of the series. That will not happen, according to Kate Mara. She starred in the series alongside Nick Robinson.

The series showed the relationship between a teacher and a high school student, and it ended with a confrontation years after the relationship ended.

Kata Mara said the following about the future of A Teacher on Hulu, per The Wrap:

“I have heard a lot of people who love the show ask that question, ‘When is Season 2?’ It makes me laugh just because, no, to be honest, there hasn’t been and there was never really any discussion about more seasons. I am fascinated by this type of story and, obviously, there have been real-life stories that do go on and on and on. You know, the Mary Kay Letourneau story, of course, is just one example of it. But listen, that’s such a flattering question that someone would ask to even think could there be more is such a huge compliment to us.”

However, Mara would like to see more of the series. She said the following:

“I wish we were doing three more seasons of it, but I don’t know how we would continue unless there was no time passing at all, because we’re both playing sort of older than we are [at the end].”

As for the ending, Hannah Fidell, the woman behind the series, said the following, per The Wrap:

“I think we made a very deliberate choice to end the show on a shot of Eric walking away because he has finally been able to regain his voice and his own sense of who he is, having spoken up and having said what he needed to say, So the story now becomes his by just visually the way we created that final moment. And it will always be with him, but it won’t necessarily define him, which is an ongoing goal in the aftermath.”

What do you think? Did you watch A Teacher on Hulu? Would you like to see more of the story in future seasons?