Black Monday is back! Showtime just released a new teaser for the TV show’s season two return later this month.

The comedy-drama centers on the lead-up and aftermath of the 1987 Wall Street crash. The cast includes Don Cheadle, Regina Hall, Paul Scheer, and Andrew Rannells.

Season two of Black Monday returns to Showtime with new episodes on June 28th at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Take a sneak peek below:

What do you think? Are you a fan of Black Monday? Are you excited for the new episodes?