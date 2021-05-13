Bosch: Season Seven; Amazon Sets Final Season Premiere Date (Watch)

It’s nearly time to say goodbye to Bosch — the series, not the character. Amazon Prime Video has announced that the seventh and final season of the Bosch TV show will be released on Friday, June 25th. There are eight episodes.

Though this show is ending, it’s been announced that Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers, and Madison Lintz have been signed to reprise their roles for an as-yet-untitled spin-off series. The new show will stream on the free IMDb TV service and will follow Harry Bosch (Welliver) as he embarks on the next chapter of his career. He finds himself working with his one-time enemy and top-notch attorney Honey “Money” Chandler (Rogers). With a deep and complicated history between this unlikely pair, they work together to do what they can agree on — finding justice.

Here’s more information about the seventh and final season of Bosch from Amazon Prime Video:

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO'S LONGEST RUNNING SERIES "BOSCH" TO PREMIERE ITS SEVENTH AND FINAL SEASON ON FRIDAY, JUNE 25 Based on the Best-Selling Michael Connelly Novels, the Final Season puts Detective Harry Bosch's Famous Motto Center Stage: "Everybody Counts or Nobody Counts" CULVER CITY, California – May 13, 2021 – The longest-running Amazon Original Series, Bosch, will premiere all eight episodes of its seventh and final season on Friday, June 25, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Based on Michael Connelly's best-selling novel The Burning Room (2014) and the real arson case that inspired it, the seventh and final season of Prime Video's Bosch puts Detective Harry Bosch's famous motto center stage: "Everybody counts or nobody counts." When a ten-year-old girl dies in an arson fire, Detective Harry Bosch risks everything to bring her killer to justice despite opposition from powerful forces. The highly charged, politically sensitive case forces Bosch to face a grueling dilemma of how far he is willing to go to achieve justice. The series stars Titus Welliver as homicide Detective Harry Bosch, Jamie Hector as Detective Jerry Edgar, Amy Aquino as Lt. Grace Billets, Madison Lintz as Maddie Bosch and Lance Reddick as Chief Irvin Irving. As previously announced, IMDb TV, Amazon's premium free streaming service, will begin production on the new Bosch spinoff series later this year, starring Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers and Madison Lintz. Bosch is produced by Fabrik Entertainment, a Red Arrow Studios company and was developed for television by Eric Overmyer. The series is executive produced by Titus Welliver, Elle Johnson, Pieter Jan Brugge, Henrik Bastin, Michael Connelly and Eric Overmyer.

