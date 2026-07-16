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Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro: Season One Ratings

by Telly Vulture

Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro: season 1 ratings (canceled or renewed for season 2?)

(Photo: Disney)

Dancing with the Stars has been one of ABC’s most-popular shows for years so, it’s to be expected that the network would want to try another spin-off (a junior version was cancelled after one season in 2018). Will the new Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro become a summer staple? Will it be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A competition spin-off series, Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro is hosted by wildlife conservationist and Dancing with the Stars Mirrorball Champion Robert Irwin. During the season, 12 exceptional up-and-coming dancers move into a house and compete in a grueling audition process, all vying for a coveted spot as a pro dancer on season 35 of Dancing with the Stars. Three-time Mirrorball champion Mark Ballas and his mother, Shirley Ballas, aka “The Queen of Latin” serve as judges. They’re joined by a series of rotating mentors/guest judges from DWTS.

Nielsen Ratings
The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

7/15 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.

OTHER RATINGS
How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
ABC | AMC | CBS | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX | Hallmark | HBO
NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS | TNT | USA Network

TV SHOW STATUS
As of July 16, 2026, Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like the Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?


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