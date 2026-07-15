All American: Season Eight Ratings + Viewer Votes

There’s no need to wonder if All American will be cancelled or renewed this time around as The CW has already announced that season eight is the end. Will this show get a satisfying conclusion? Could the characters of All American return someday? Stay tuned.

A sports drama series, the All American TV show stars Michael Evans Behling, Greta Onieogou, Bre-Z, Osy Ikhile, Alexis Chikaeze, Nathaniel Logan McIntyre, Antonio J. Bell, Kareem Grimes, and Lauryn Hardy. The final season follows Jordan (Behling), Layla (Onieogou), Coop (Bre-Z), Cassius (Ikhile), KJ (McIntyre), Khalil (Bell), Amina (Chikaeze), and Preach (Grimes) as the pursuit of their individual dreams unexpectedly challenges friendships and family that are tentative at best following the events of season seven. Focusing on the three pillars of football, family and friendship, the final season picks up six months after last season’s football cliffhanger and spans just one week in the Beverly and Crenshaw crew’s life. A week that will have them wondering if everything they’ve been through over the course of their lives has prepared them for this moment. A week that will ultimately reunite old with the new, friend with enemy, and alter the course of each of their futures forever.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

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For comparisons: Season seven of All American on The CW averaged a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 327,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



Your Ratings (aka Viewer Votes)

Here’s your chance to rate episodes of All American yourself. You can see how this show compares to others here.

TV SHOW STATUS All American is ending so, there won’t be for a ninth season. Could it return someday? Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like the All American TV series on The CW? Do you wish it had been renewed for a ninth season?