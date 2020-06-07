Dino Hunters: Cowboys Search for Prehistoric Fossils in New Discovery Series (Video)

Dino Hunters is a new series coming soon to Discovery Channel. A group of cowboys is on the search for fossils. The network released a trailer for this series.

“Across the West, the stage is set for a new type of gold rush: the hunt for prehistoric dinosaur fossils. In the badlands of Wyoming, Montana and the Dakotas, ranchers and cowboys are uncovering valuable dinosaur bones on their land and using the discoveries to help save their livelihoods. The stakes to advance the understanding of prehistoric creatures are high and so is the possible payday as these fossils can be worth millions.

In the all new series DINO HUNTERS, cowboys and ranchers rely on their deep knowledge of the land to search for prehistoric dinosaur fossils – from T-Rexes and Triceratops to discovering a rare and disputed dinosaur species that might very well have scientific impact well beyond the tv series.

DINO HUNTERS premieres Friday, June 19 at 9pm ET/PT on Discovery Channel.

The series brings these creatures back to life by using a combination of 3D modeling and Computer-Generated Imagery (CGI) to create X-ray visualizations of both the fossils and the dinosaurs. The spectacular images reveal what the dinosaur looked like, how they moved, and other important characteristics of these prehistoric giants.”