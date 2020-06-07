Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD: Star Thinks “Everyone Will Be Happy” with ABC Series Finale

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD is currently airing its final season on ABC, and one star thinks the fans that will be happy with how the series ends. Henry Simmons spoke about the series in an interview with Collider. He is behind Mack, the current head of SHIELD.

He said the following about the finale of the ABC series:

“I think everyone will be happy. There are gonna be some fans that still want more, and I hope that’s the case because you wanna leave people wanting more. But the way it wraps up, I can’t say everyone’s gonna be satisfied because I don’t think everyone will be satisfied, but I think everyone will accept the reality of the situation. I’ll leave it at that.”

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD is currently airing its seventh and final season on Wednesday nights on ABC.

What do you think? Are you sad to see this series end?