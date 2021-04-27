Domina: EPIX Sets Premiere for Roman Empire Drama Series (Video)

Domina is ready for its premiere on EPIX. The drama, set during the Roman Empire, will arrive in June. Liam Cunningham, Roland Litrico, Nadia Parkes, Isabella Rossellini, and Kasia Smutniak star in the historical drama series.

EPIX revealed more about Domina in a press release.

“Premium network EPIX® announced today that Domina will premiere on June 6 at 10pm ET. The epic, sweeping eight-part drama series takes place during one of the most provocative periods in Roman history. Filmed in Rome, Domina follows the extraordinary rise of Emperor Augustus Caesar’s third wife, Livia Drusilla, played by Kasia Smutniak (Perfetti Sconosciuti, Loro, Devils). The series will bring to life the exploits, affairs, and battles for political clout that surrounded this power couple who sat at the heart of the Roman Empire. Smutniak leads an international ensemble cast featuring Matthew McNulty (Misfits) as future emperor Augustus (played by Tom Glynn-Carney – Dunkirk, ll re, Tolkien), Claire Forlani (Meet Joe Black) as Claudia Octavia, Gaius’ sister; Christine Bottomley (The End of the F***ing World) as Scribonia, Gaius’ first wife and Livia’s mortal enemy; Colette Dalal Tchantcho (The Witcher) as Antigone, Livia’s trusted handmaid who has been granted freedom and becomes her confidant; Ben Batt (Captain America: The First Avenger) as Agrippa, Gaius’ childhood friend, then general and later consul. Alongside them, Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones) playing Livius, Livia’s father, and Isabella Rossellini (Blue Velvet, Death Becomes Her) playing Balbina. The actress Nadia Parkes (Doctor Who, The Spanish Princess) plays young Drusilla in the first two episodes of the series. The crew includes a prolific team, with costumes designed by the Academy Award®-winning Gabriella Pescucci, production design by Luca Tranchino (Prison Break), make-up by Katia Sisto (Penny Dreadful) and hair design by Claudia Catini (Trust). Created and written by Simon Burke (Fortitude, Strike Back) with Nicola Wilson, Emily Marcuson and Namsi Khan, the series features filmmaker Claire McCarthy (Ophelia, The Luminaries) as lead director alongside David Evans (Downton Abbey, Cucumber) and Debs Paterson (A Discovery of Witches, Strike Back).”

Check out a trailer for Domina below.

