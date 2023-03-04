Florida Man: Netflix Releases Premiere Date and Trailer for Drama from Donald Todd (Watch)

Florida Man is coming soon to Netflix. The streaming announced the premiere date for the new drama from Donald Todd (This Is Us) with the release of a trailer. The seven-episode limited series arrives on April 13th.

Starring Edgar Ramírez, Anthony LaPaglia, Abbey Lee, Otmara Marrero, Lex Scott Davis, Emory Cohen, Clark Gregg, Isaiah Johnson, Paul Schneider, and Lauren Buglioli, the series follows a man forced to return home who finds himself discovering more about his family than he bargained for.

Netflix revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Murder. Manhunts. Manatees. FLORIDA MAN, a new Netflix limited series from creator Donald Todd (Ugly Betty, This Is Us), follows a struggling ex-cop (Edgar Ramírez) who is forced to return to his home state of Florida to find a Philly mobster’s runaway girlfriend. What should be a quick gig becomes a wildly spiraling journey into buried family secrets, and an increasingly futile attempt to do the right thing in a place where so much is wrong. Also starring Abbey Lee, Anthony LaPaglia, Otmara Marrero, Lex Scott Davis, Emory Cohen, Clark Gregg, Isaiah Johnson, Paul Schneider and Lauren Buglioli. #FloridaMan #EdgarRamírez Florida Man premieres globally April 13, 2023, only on Netflix. When a struggling ex-cop (Edgar Ramírez) is forced to return to his home state of Florida to find a Philly mobster’s runaway girlfriend, what should be a quick gig becomes a wildly spiraling journey into buried family secrets, and an increasingly futile attempt to do the right thing in a place where so much is wrong. FLORIDA MAN, from creator Donald Todd, is a wild odyssey into a sunny place for shady people.”

Check out the trailer for Florida Man below.

What do you think? Do you plan to check out this new Netflix drama once it arrives?