Ginny & Georgia: Seasons Three and Four; Cast Reacts to Netflix Drama Double Renewal (Watch)

Ginny & Georgia are not going anywhere anytime soon. Netflix has renewed the series for two more seasons – through a fourth season. Season two arrived in January.

Starring Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry, Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Scott Porter, and Raymond Ablack, the series follows Ginny and her mother, Georgia, as the teen takes care of her mother more than her mother takes care of her.

The cast reacted to the renewal news in a new video. Check that out below.

Ginny & Georgia has been renewed for Season 3 — and Season 4! pic.twitter.com/mPXSEFA0o9 — Netflix (@netflix) May 17, 2023

Sarah Lampert, the creator of the Netflix series, revealed in a recent interview that plans for season three were in place ahead of its season two premiere. Ginny & Georgia will face “new hurdles, new relationships and new challenges” during season three. Season two ended with Georgia being arrested for murder at her wedding.

Season three will have a new showrunner. Per Deadline, Sarah Glinski has taken over running the show. Debra J. Fisher ran the show during seasons one and two.

The premiere date for Ginny & Georgia season three will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of this Netflix series?