Goosebumps: Season Two; Davis Schwimmer and More Join Disney+ Anthology Series

Goosebumps has set its cast for season two. David Schwimmer (Friends), Ana Ortiz (Love, Victor), Sam McCarthy, Jayden Bartels, Elijah Cooper, Galilea La Salvia, and Francesca Noel will star in the anthology series’ second season.

Eight episodes are being produced for the season, inspired by R.L. Stine’s novel series. The series’ renewal was announced in February.

In the new season, Schwimmer will play Anthony, a former botany professor and divorced parent of teenage twins (McCarthy and Bartels) whose world is tumultuous as he juggles overseeing an aging parent while having his kids for the summer.

Disney+ revealed more about the rest of the cast in a press release.

“Ana Ortiz (“Love, Victor”) joins the brand-new cast of the Disney+ anthology series “Goosebumps” for season two. She portrays Jen, a dedicated police detective who remains rooted in her Brooklyn neighborhood after experiencing a tragic event that involved her friends in adolescence. Previously announced Emmy(R) Award-nominated actor and director David Schwimmer (“American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson”) leads the cast, alongside new season two regulars Sam McCarthy (“Dead to Me”) and Jayden Bartels (“Side Hustle”) as fraternal twins Devin and Cece, respectively; Elijah Cooper (“That Girl Lay Lay”) as CJ; Galilea La Salvia (“Party Down”) as Frankie; and Francesca Noel (“R#J”) as Alex.”

The premiere date for Goosebumps season two will be announced later.

