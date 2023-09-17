Harry Wild: Season Two of Jane Seymour Mystery Series Coming to Acorn TV (Watch)

Get ready for more Harry Wild. Acorn TV announced that the mystery series will return in October with the release of a trailer.

Starring Jane Seymour and Rohan Need, the series follows Harry as she spends her retirement solving cases as a PI with her young partner. Paul Tylak, Amy Huberman, and Rose O’Neill also appear in the series.

Acorn TV revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“Acorn TV revealed today the premiere date and all-new assets for the second season of Harry Wild, the Irish mystery thriller series starring Emmy(R) and Golden Globe(R) Award-winning actress Jane Seymour (The Kominsky Method; Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman; Live and Let Die). Heralded as one of Seymour’s “most dynamic roles,” the humor-filled, six-episode season debuts with a two-episode premiere on Monday, October 9 on Acorn TV. New episodes will be released weekly on Mondays. The series will be available on Acorn TV in the US, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and the United Kingdom. Season Two follows former literature professor, Harry Wild (Seymour), who has found an unusual pastime in retirement: solving crimes along with her young partner in PI work, Fergus Reid (Rohan Nedd, Whitstable Pearl). Together the wise-cracking pair investigate cases ranging from missing persons to murders, much to the annoyance of Harry’s son, Charlie (Kevin Ryan, Guilt), who’s a detective in the Dublin Garda. When Fergus’s mother suddenly turns up, years after abandoning her family, they have a deeply personal mystery to solve: What are her intentions? And can he trust her? Additional cast includes Paul Tylak (Kin), Amy Huberman (Striking Out, Cold Feet) and Rose O’Neill. Harry Wild is produced by Dynamic Television. Acorn Media Enterprises co-produces. Season Two is created and written by David Logan, along with writer Jo Spain, and executive produced by Jane Seymour, Daniel March, Klaus Zimmermann, James Gibb, Morgan O’Sullivan, James Flynn, Bea Hammer and Catherine Mackin. Robert Quinn and Emer Conroy serve as directors.”

The trailer for Harry Wild season two is below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of Harry Wild next month?