Heartland: Season 14; UP Faith and Family Announces Premiere Date (Video)

Saddle up! The long-running Canadian Heartland TV series is returning to the United States. UP Faith and Family has announced that season 14 will debut on the streaming service on Thursday, May 6th. The rest of the 10-episode season will be released each Thursday after that.

The Heartland series is based on the bestselling series of books by Lauren Brooke and the cast includes Amber Marshall, Michelle Morgan, Shaun Johnston, Alisha Newton, Chris Potter, Graham Wardle, Kerry James, Nathaniel Arcand, and Jessica Steen. It’s a multi-generational saga that’s set on the Heartland ranch in the rolling foothills of Alberta, Canada. It follows Amy Fleming (Marshall), her older sister Lou (Morgan), and their Grandfather Jack (Johnston). Together, they confront the challenges of running the ranch that has been in their family for generations.

Season 14 of Heartland finds horses healing Amy as much as Amy heals horses. While Amy struggles with a life-changing challenge, the entire town of Hudson will have to deal with an unexpected disaster that threatens to derail Lou’s first term as mayor. But, the family will pull through together and be stronger as a result. Family is courage, and times change.

The Heartland series originates on CBC in Canada and the 14th season of 10 episodes aired from January until March on the channel. UP Faith and Family is the first outlet to air season 14 in the United States and also offers the preceding 13 seasons.

At some point, it’s expected that the UPtv cable channel will air the 14th season as well. Last year, season 13 started streaming on UP Faith and Family in February 2020 and it premiered on UPtv in June 2020. In the States, Netflix also streams the Heartland series but typically releases the newest season much later. Seasons 12 and 13 just came to Netflix in February 2021.

Here’s the 14th season trailer, from when it debuted in Canada:

CBC has not yet renewed Heartland for a 15th season.

